One day after winning the Northwest Conference regular season title, the Whitman College women's tennis team closed the regular season with a 9-0 Senior Day win over the College of Idaho on Sunday morning, April 16, at the Whitman Tennis Courts.
Prior to the match, seniors Angel Le, Irene Tsai and Camilla Tarpey-Schwed were honored for their years of service to Whitman tennis.
The Blues carried Saturday's momentum, a win over Puget Sound, into doubles play on Sunday, where they swept all three matches.
With the three seniors represented on each court, Tsai and Sascha Wells posted the first results with an 8-0 win at the 3.
Tarpey-Schwed then notched an 8-1 win at the 2 before the Whitman tandem of Le and Teleya Blunt took down the Coyote pair of Lauren Kreutzer and Leiana Almaraz on the No. 1 court, 8-2.
The Blues made quick work of the Yotes in singles play, winning all matches via sweeps.
The seniors took the court once again to close the match. Tsai and Erica Mock provided the match-clinching results on the No. 5 and No. 6 courts, respectively. Tsai topped Summer Townsend 6-1, 6-2 and Mock swept Anna Willcuts 6-0, 6-2.
Whitman now turns its attention to hosting the NWC Tournament set to start Saturday, April 22. Times and opponents to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.