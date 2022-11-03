Gracia Larson scored a late equalizer against rival Whitworth, lifting the Whitman College women’s soccer team to a 1-1 draw with the Pirates in Northwest Conference action on Wednesday night, Nov. 2, at the Whitman Athletic Complex.
“I am so happy for the team,” said Blues head coach Michelle Voiland. “The players executed our game plan to a T and they did not crumble after the goal against. They fought back together and earned a well-deserved point. It is an awesome feeling to see those smiles. Now we focus on our last game and leaving it all out there for our seniors.”
Both goals came inside of 10 minutes to play with Larson tying up the game for the Blues in the 88th minute.
Carolina Gonzalez was played a sharp through ball inside the right side of the penalty area. She took a touch inside, beat her defender, then found Larson right at the penalty spot. Larson connected and found the inside of the far post past the outstretched arm of Whitworth (5-8-5, 5-6-4 NWC) keeper Kate Nelson.
Prior to Larson’s goal, Whitman appeared headed to a disappointing defeat after the Bucs scored in the 83rd minute. Taliya Miyama found Addison Dizard a good five yards outside the penalty area who gave Emily Badgley no chance with her strike just under the crossbar.
The match opened with much of the possession going to the Pirates. They moved the ball consistently through the midfield and the back line but serious chances in the attacking third were few and far between.
The Blues were able to attack down the flank on occasion but also were unable to have any significant chances on goal.
Badgley was called into the action on several occasions in the first half though. The first was in the 16th minute on a save off Kalena Pfaeltzer, then late in the half when she tipped a lofted ball out of danger to preserve a scoreless game heading to halftime.
Whitman closes the season on Sunday with a Senior Day matchup against Linfield at 11 a.m.
