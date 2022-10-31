TACOMA — The Whitman College women's soccer team took on the league's elite this week, but came up just short once again, falling 2-1 at Puget Sound in Northwest Conference action on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 30.
The opening half provided all the scoring in the game, including a UPS goal in the match's first minute. Sienna Kloss found Genny Jilka who scored past Hannah Hagler 58 seconds into the game.
Rocio Lybarger-Yanes quickly provided the equalizer for the Blues. Her unassisted goal under three minutes later tied the score as each team had a goal within the first five minutes of the game.
Ava Cholakian regained the lead for the Loggers midway through the first half which turned out to be the game winner.
Hagler had a brilliant game in net for the Blues. She posted 14 saves in the match, many after UPS retook the lead, giving the Blues a chance at a result. She dealt with 30 Logger shots on the afternoon.
Whitman closes the season this week with a pair of home games, first coming on Wednesday at 5 p.m. against Whitworth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.