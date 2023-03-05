CHICAGO — Korin Baker delivered a double-double with a game-high 18 points and 11 rebounds, Lindsay Drango scored 12 points and Elena McHargue added 11 more, but the Whitman College women’s basketball team saw an incredible season come to end with a 56-54 loss at the University of Chicago in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 4.
Marissa Powe equaled Baker's double-double numbers for the Maroons, who rallied from a 15-point second-half deficit to edge the Blues (22-6). Grace Hynes added 14 points and a game-high 16 rebounds.
UChicago made a living at the line, taking advantage of a 34-9 free-throw shooting differential.
The Blues led nearly the entire game, beginning with a sensational opening quarter. Whitman trailed by two points before reeling off 15 unanswered in the final 6:20.
McHargue was sensational as was the Blues offense. She scored her 11 points all in the first quarter, including a 3-pointer with 1:08 to play in the quarter that put her team up 17-4.
The Maroons regrouped and worked themselves back into the game with a strong finish to the second quarter. UChicago whittled the lead to single digits but, after a Carly Martin 3-pointer, Whitman had pushed it back up to 13 with 3:40 to play until halftime.
UChicago held the Blues scoreless the remainder of the half, however, and cut the lead to eight by the break.
Whitman continued to look strong in the third quarter.
Baker hit back-to-back jumpers to put the Blues up 30-18 early in the period, then later a Drango 3-pointer extended the lead to 14 points with 4:58 to play.
The fourth quarter saw UChicago come alive and Whitman unable to sustain their momentum nor the lead.
Down the stretch of a tight ballgame, the Blues clung to the lead, but were unable to finish at the rim to pull off the victory.
The Maroons made nine of their 13 free throw attempts and converted some late buckets to nab victory from the jaws of defeat.
