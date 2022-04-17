TACOMA — Izzy Eggerling, Eliza Daigle and Erin Magnuson each scored a team-high five goals to lead the Whitman College women's lacrosse team to a 23-18 win at Puget Sound in the team's road finale on Sunday afternoon, April 17.
The win puts the Blues (5-6, 3-4 NWC) even in the loss column with UPS and Linfield for third place in the conference. Magnuson added four assists as did Madeleine Sherry who also scored four goals of her own. Gracie Maulik recorded three goals, one assist and scooped up a team-best six groundballs.
Abby Stranahan netted a game-high seven goals for the Loggers (7-5, 4-4 NWC) with Emily Lariviere and Beatrice Bridge adding four goals apiece.
The game seesawed for a good portion of the first half before five straight goals put Whitman ahead 12-8 with 4:12 to play in the second quarter. The Blues maintained their four-goal lead before expanding on it early in the third quarter. Sherry scored and assisted on another to make it a 15-9 score with 9:08 to play in the third quarter.
Whitman kept the Loggers at bay the rest of the way, pushing the lead to eight after Sherry assisted on an Eggerling goal with 9:07 to play.
The Blues close the season at home next weekend, first hosting Linfield on Saturday, April 23 at 1:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.