Eliza Daigle and Erin Magnuson both scored a game-high five goals, with Daigle adding four assists and the Whitman College women's lacrosse team rebounded from a defeat on Saturday to beat Willamette, 19-9, in another matchup of elite Northwest Conference teams on Sunday at the Whitman Athletic Complex.
Madeleine Sherry added four goals of her own to go along with four groundballs. Korin Wheaton returned to her post in net and recorded four saves in allowing only the nine Bearcat goals.
Maddie Garcia led the Bearcats with four goals and Tati Klenk added two goals and three groundballs.
The Blues (5-3, 4-1 NWC) jumped out to a solid 6-1 lead midway through the first quarter. Magnuson scored two in the early run and later Gracie Maulik scored to make it a four-goal game heading to the second quarter.
The defense came alive in the second quarter and allowed Willamette to only a single goal.
Daigle and Teagan Huff scored in the first five minutes to extend the lead, then Magnuson added another to make a 10-3 score with under five minutes to play until halftime.
Whitman expanded its lead by a goal in the third quarter before turning on the offense in the final 15 minutes. Lindsey Pasena-Littlesky opened the period with a goal and Daigle finished it with a score to give Whitman the double-digit win.
Next up for the Blues is a trip to Kentucky and matches this week at Spalding University and Centre College.
