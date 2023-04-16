SALEM, Ore. — Madeleine Sherry eclipsed 100 points for the season with a game-high five goals and one assist, but it came in a loss as the Whitman College women's lacrosse team closed the regular season with a narrow 13-12 defeat at Willamette in Northwest Conference action on Sunday afternoon, April 16.
Gracie Maulik added three goals and Eliza Daigle chipped in three assists for the Blues (12-5, 9-3), who finished with identical league records with the Bearcats (12-4, 9-3 NWC).
Both teams had already clinched spots in next weekend's NWC Tournament and will square off in the opening round.
Tati Klenk mirrored Sherry's performance for Willamette, also with five goals and an assist.
Whitman opened strong and led by four goals after the first quarter. Maulik, Daigle and Sherry all scored to help the Blues to a 6-2 lead after the first 15 minutes of action.
The Bearcats chipped away at the lead over the next two periods. Catie Kawamura and Maddie Garcia both scored inside of the first five minutes to cut the lead in half. Kawamura later scored again to make it a one-goal game.
The Blues scored just before halftime, but Willamette clawed all the way back by the end of the third quarter and tied the game at 11-11.
Maulik's goal extended the lead to three with just under six minutes to play, but Klenk scored three unanswered goals to close the period.
Sherry broke the tie with a goal early in the fourth quarter, but the Bearcats countered two minutes later with the equalizer.
Neither team found the back of the next for a long stretch until Klenk scored what proved to be the game-winner on a free position goal with 3:30 to play.
On Saturday in Newberg, Ore., a battle of the top teams in the NWC saw Whitman come up short to George Fox, 21-9.
Sherry and Maulik shared team-high honors in scoring three goals. Teagan Huff scooped up a game-high seven groundballs.
George Fox was led by Olivia Geyling's game-high four goals and four assists. Four others netted three goals each.
Korin Wheaton posted 13 saves in a solid outing for the Blues, with Emma Webb recording seven saves in goal for the Bruins.
The game started auspiciously for the Blues, who only trailed by two goals after the opening quarter.
Goals by Erin Magnuson and Maulik helped erase an early two-goal deficit. Magnuson again tied the game with 6:28 to play and Maulik did the same with 3:05 remaining.
George Fox's Kyra Barnes scored two goals inside of the final two minutes to give the Bruins a 6-4 lead heading to the second quarter.
The second and third quarters belonged to the Bruins who outscored the Blues 11-2 over that stretch.
Whitman played George Fox nearly even in the fourth quarter, but the double-digit deficit was too much to overcome.
The Blues now set their sights on the NWC Tournament which is set to start on Saturday, April 22. The full schedule will be announced by the Northwest Conference this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.