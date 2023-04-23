NEWBERG, Ore. — The Whitman College women's lacrosse team erased a three-goal deficit in the fourth quarter before being taken down in overtime, 14-13, to Willamette in the semifinals of the Northwest Conference Tournament on Saturday, April 22, afternoon.
Madeleine Sherry led the Blues with four goals and Eliza Daigle added two goals and three assists.
Korin Wheaton posted nine saves before surrendering the game-winning goal with 1:54 in overtime.
The Bearcats forced a turnover as Whitman was possessing in front of the Willamette net.
Claire Kisielnicki raced down the field and scored to send the Bearcats to the championship game.
Despite the loss, the Blues opened the game with a dominant first quarter. Kisielnicki's goal with 12:49 remaining was the only one for the Bearcats as Whitman put home five to carry a four-goal lead into the second period.
Whitman continued to lead in the second quarter but scored its final goal of the period with 9:35 to play. Sherry scored past Willamette goalie Shelby Sawyer to put the Blues up 7-4. The Bearcats rallied and evened the game at 7-7 by halftime.
Willamette responded to go up two goals on two separate occasions in the third quarter. The fourth quarter saw Whitman go down by three goals but rally to send the game into overtime. Gracie Maulik scored twice inside of five minutes and Sherry tied the game with 2:15 to play.
That was the final time Whitman would find the back of the net in regulation and through overtime.
