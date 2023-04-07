Eliza Daigle and Gracie Maulik both netted a game-high four goals, with Daigle adding three assists, and the Whitman College women's lacrosse team won its sixth straight with a 16-5 victory over Whitworth on Senior Day at the Whitman Athletic Complex on Wednesday, April 5.
Prior to game time, the Blues honored seniors Sophia Maroulis and Claire Podoll with a special Senior Day ceremony on the field.
Korin Wheaton posted 12 saves and has now allowed fewer than five goals in each of the last three games. Sage Fosnock recorded 12 saves as well for the Pirates.
The Bucs played the Blues (10-3, 7-1 NWC) tough in the first quarter, which ended with Whitman only holding a two-goal lead.
Nikki Beers scored Whitworth's second inside of the opening five minutes to tie the game, but the Bucs would only find the back of the net once more in the quarter.
Daigle set the offensive tone early, scoring four of her goals in the first period, which ended with the Blues up 5-3.
Wheaton and the Blues only surrendered two goals the rest of the way. Madeleine Sherry scored just seconds into the second half and assisted on the second of Maulik's two goals to end the period.
The Blues posted a shutout in the third and surrendered only one goal in the fourth to remain only one game behind George Fox for the top spot in conference.
Whitman next visits Puget Sound on Saturday for a 3 p.m. start time.
