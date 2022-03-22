ATLANTA — The postseason honors keep coming for Whitman women's basketball senior forward Kaylie McCracken, who earned honorable mention honors for the 2022 WBCA Division III All-America Team.
The announcement came on Tuesday, March 22, by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association.
In addition, McCracken was selected as a member of the 2022 Women's Collegiate All-Star Team presented by the WBCA.
The honor comes after she was named to the D3hoops.com All-West Region first team for the second straight season.
McCracken, also named first-team all-league for the second time, averaged 17.2 points per game on the season and was tops in the NWC with 9.6 rebounds per game. She was also named NWC Student-Athlete of the Week five times.
McCracken helped lead the Blues to only their second undefeated league season (16-0) and Northwest Conference regular season and tournament titles.
Whitman advanced in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season, but fell in the second round to Trinity of Texas.
