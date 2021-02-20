TACOMA — Sydney Abbott posted a near double double with 14 points and nine rebounds, Kaylie McCracken added 12 points and seven rebounds and the Whitman College women's basketball team grinded out a 61-53 win at Puget Sound in Northwest Conference action on Saturday night.
It wasn't pretty as the Blues (5-1, 5-1 NWC) shot just 36% from the field and 21% in three pointers (3-14), but they did just enough to rebound from Friday's loss and regain their foothold as one of the league's elite teams. Whitman made up for the underwhelming shooting night by forcing UPS into 25 turnovers and winning the rebound battle 43-35.
Sophie Nilsson provided the offense for UPS, scoring a game-high 18 points and grabbing six rebounds. Samantha Swartout came up one rebound shy of a double double (11 pts, 9 reb) and Katie Minnehan added seven points and nine rebounds.
Whitman and UPS played each other nearly even in the first quarter. The Blues went up early on a Kaelan Shamseldin three pointer then again off a Taylor Chambers bucket to make it 7-5 with 4:48 to play. Swartout regained the lead on a three pointer with 3:13 remaining but layups from Shamseldin and Abbott helped the Blues to a 13-12 lead after the first quarter.
The Loggers came alive in the second quarter, taking a 17-14 lead off a Nilsson three pointer. Jordyn Reverman countered Macy Hampton's layup with a bucket to extend the lead to 23-18 with 2:54 to play until halftime. The Blues tied the game after Megan Taylor converted a three-point play and Abbott scored on a layup. Three pointers down the stretch though from Georgia Lavinder and Swartout gave UPS a six-point lead at the break.
Whitman found itself down by nine points early in the third quarter, but Shamseldin's three pointer sparked an 11-0 run. McCracken's bucket with 2:40 to play put the Blues up for the first time since early in the second quarter. Shamseldin connected again from distance late in the period as the Blues took a 45-43 lead into the final 10 minutes.
The Whitman defense came alive in the fourth quarter and allowed only 10 Logger points. Points were at a premium on both sides though, but it were the Blues who attacked the basket and led for much of the period. Nilsson dialed long distance to put the Loggers up 51-49 with 2:16 to play, but elbow jumpers on the next two possessions from Chambers and Shaira Young put the Blues back in front. UPS had to play the foul game inside of a minute but McCracken sunk all four of her free throws.
The Blues return to the Sherwood Center next weekend for games against Whitworth on Friday (Feb. 26) and Saturday (Feb. 27).