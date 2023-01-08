Carly Martin scored a game-high 21 points, including a 6-for-14 3-point shooting performance, and the Whitman College women's basketball teamdowned Lewis & Clark, 73-44, in Northwest Conference action on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Sherwood Center.
Elena McHargue and Kalia Coverson delivered strong performances off the bench for the Blues, who shot just shy of 50% in 3-point attempts.
McHargue chipped in 14 points and Coverson added 17 more.
Whitman's dominance in the paint on both sides of the ball told the tale. The Blues enjoyed a 36-6 points-in-the-paint advantage and outrebounded the Pios, 43-25.
Karli Mukai scored a team-high 13 points to go along with six rebounds for the Pios, who were coming off a 93-30 double overtime win at Whitworth.
A tight first quarter saw the Pios leading by a bucket midway through. Mukai got her jumper to go and L&C led 7-5.
Martin then heated up, drilling 3-pointers in consecutive possessions to regain the lead for the Blues (7-5, 2-2 NWC).
McHargue hit a 3-pointer inside of one minute to play, but Piper Curry drilled a buzzer-beater 3-ball to close the period.
Whitman took control in the second quarter. Martin again hit from 3 less than a minute into the period and Kara Marecle, Coverson and Lindsay Drango hit successive baskets to put the Blues up double digits.
Drango later hit from distance to help her team take a 16-point lead into halftime.
The Blues broke the game wide open in the third, pushing the lead north of 20 points after a 27-point scoring output.
Started by Martin and capped by McHargue 3-pointers, Whitman ran off 12 unanswered and led 49-21 with 5:49 remaining.
The lead swelled to 31 points by quarter's end, making the fourth quarter all but a formality.
The Blues have a quick turnaround with a midweek home contest against rival Whitworth on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
