On senior day Saturday at Harvey Pool, the Whitman College swimming teams squared off against Northwest Conference rival Whitworth in the regular season finale for both teams. The Bucs topped the Blues 185-77 on the men's side and the Whitman women's team won a tightly contested meet 139-123.
Prior to meet the Blues honored seniors Jessica Luong, Becca Hoffman, Abbey Felley, Mara Selznick, Sarah Davidson and Melia Matthews on the women's side, and Easton Powell, Alex Izbiky, Lucas Bergeson and Fisher Munro for the men.
The women's portion of the meet saw the Bucs and Blues go toe-to-toe with each other until the final two events. Whitworth held a two-point lead but strong performances in the 400 IM and 400 free relay to close the meet gave the Blues the win.
Bella White, who also placed second in the 200 butterfly (2:14.54), won the 400 IM (4:46.49) with Ella Hill finishing third (4:53.71). The meet closed with a Blues victory in the 400 free relay from the team of Ashley Joe, Selznick, Zoe Hill and Felley.
Selznick and Hill opened the meet as part of the 200 medley relay winning team which included Grace Kim and Shea Tsuha. Hill also won the 50 free (25.31) with Tsuha notching two other first-place finishes in the 100 breastroke (1:07.41) and 200 breastroke (2:27.73).
The men's squad was not as successful but did see several strong performances in the pool. Tanner Filion won a pair of events, first in the 200 free (1:45.39) then later in the day in the 200 backstroke (1:53.76).
Michael Chang also swam well in a pair of events. He placed second in the 200 butterfly (1:56.51) then closed his day with a first-place finish in the 100 fly (52.54).
Both teams now set their sights on the postseason. In two weeks time, they head to Federal Way, Wash. for the Northwest Conference Championships set to take place Feb. 13-16 at the King County Aquatic Center.