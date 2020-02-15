WALLA WALLA — The Whitman women claimed a share of the NWC title on Friday, ousting fellow heavyweight George Fox University down the stretch for a 70-53 win, then took the court again the next night to claim sole possession of the crown, taking a 72-46 win over Pacific University.
The Blues played intelligent basketball both nights, passing the ball over, around, and through the Bruins' and Boxers' defenses. On defense, their zones rotated with clock-like precision and forced both teams into tough shots.
The Whitman women executed their game plan against George Fox to a T to open it up, playing smart team basketball and doing all the little things to open up a big early lead.
The second frame saw the Bruins adjust their defense just a little, but it made a world of difference. George Fox swarmed the ball handler every time there was an available defender near them, and continued tight defense against every Blue in proximity forced the Whitman girls into a series of turnovers and helped the Bruins pull back within three at the half.
The Whitman women would come out of the locker room with a new plan of their own, though.
With the Bruins trying to crowd them out of the play on one side, the Blues decided that cross-court passes, usually a much riskier proposition than shorter, quicker passes, were actually a safer alternative against George Fox's soft trap defense.
Whitman is no stranger to using the entire court on offense, and once again, it proved to be much more effective.
The Bruins would never again threaten the Blues' lead, and Whitman's rebounding advantage would take care of the rest.
Kaylie McCracken had a superb night on the offensive end, scoring 18 points on just seven shots and shooting 85 percent from the field. Mady Burdett and Makana Stone each added 16, and Stone also led the team with ten rebounds.
The Blues would find that the Pacific University Boxers offered them similar fare the next night.
Having been their only foil to date this season, the Boxers lent the Blues the lead early, as Whitman took a commanding 20-12 lead to kick off the second frame.
The Boxers would not go away, though, as they fought their way to the free throw line and converted time and time again. By the time both teams headed back to the locker room, Pacific had trimmed the lead back to just three.
As with before, though, the Blues made the adjustments they needed to in the locker room, and their defense clamped down on the Boxer shooters for the remainder of the night, holding them to just five points in the entire third stanza, and giving the seniors some time to bask in their accomplishments over the final quarter.
Makana Stone led the team with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Mady Burdett scored 14, as well.
Having swept the only two other teams in contention for the NWC's first seed, the Blues (21-2, 13-1 NWC) now stand alone at the top with two games left to play. The first of them will be this Tuesday, as the rival Whitworth Pirates (13-10, 6-8 NWC) will be in town for a 6 p.m. game.
Blues 70, Bruins 53
GEORGE FOX (53) — Posey 12, Holder 10, Collman 10, Hartney 8, Spencer 6, Strowbridge 5, Stephens 2.
WHITMAN (70) — McCracken 18, Burdett 16, Stone 16, Gustafson 9, Shamseldin 5, Whitesel 3, Chambers 3.
GFU;8;21;12;12;—;53
Whitman;19;13;17;21;—;70
3-pt field goals — GFU 6 (Collman, Posey 2); Whitman 7 (Burdett 4). Fouls — GFU 16 (Spencer 5); Whitman 13 (Burdett, Stone, Whitesel 3). Foulouts — GFU 1 (Spencer). Rebounds — GFU 25 (Posey 5); Whitman 37 (Stone 10). Turnovers — GFU 10 (Hartney 4); Whitman 14 (Burdett, Shamseldin, McCracken 3). Assists — GFU 9 (Spencer 3); Whitman 15 (Shamseldin 4).
Blues 72, Boxers 46
PACIFIC (46) — Aguinaldo 16, Kovalhoff 10, Carolan 6, Holman 4, Intong 3, Gray 3, Jones 2, Johnson 2.
WHITMAN (72) — Stone 18, Burdett 14, Gustafson 12, C. Young 6, McCracken 6, Chambers 5, McHargue 4, Stahl 2.
Pacific;10;17;5;14;—;46
Whitman;16;14;22;20;—;72
3-pt field goals — Pacific 5 (Aguinaldo 3); Whitman 5 (Gustafson, Burdett 2). Fouls — Pacific 12 (Price 3); Whitman 12 (Whitesel 3). Rebounds — Pacific 27 (Intong 7); Whitman 40 (Stone 13). Turnovers — Pacific 11 (Carolan, Price, Aguinaldo 2); Whitman 8 (Shamseldin, Chambers 2). Assists — Pacific 6 (Price 2); Whitman 12 (Gustafson 3).