TACOMA — Kaylie McCracken equaled a game-high with 16 points, Kaelan Shamseldin added 11 points on 3-6 three-point shooting and the Whitman College women's basketball team rolled to a season-opening 77-61 win at Pacific Lutheran in Northwest Conference action on Friday night.
Korin Baker added 10 points in her debut for the Blues (0-1, 0-1 NWC) who played their first game since March, an upset win at Wartburg in last year's NCAA Tournament. Junior transfer Sydney Abbott added eight points and six rebounds, and Megan Taylor dominated the glass to the tune of a game-high 10 rebounds off the bench.
Emma Janousek provided the offense for PLU (0-1, 0-1 NWC) with 16 points to lead four players in double figures. Madison Salisbury added 10 points and a team-best eight rebounds.
Janousek provided the offense early for PLU. Her and-one three pointer and layup covered her team's scoring in the opening minutes, but it were the Blues who held a one-point lead after early baskets from Abbott. The three pointers then began to fall for both teams as Ava Edmonds connected on a pair of three pointers for PLU and Elena McHargue dialed long distance for the Blues. Whitman ended the quarter on an 8-2 run to whittle the PLU lead to one point.
The second quarter saw the Blues reel off the first six points, but pressure defense from the Lutes forced the Blues into multiple turnovers to stem the tide. Jorie Lambert's layup cut the Whitman lead to 23-21 at the midpoint of the quarter, but buckets from McCracken and Shaira Young pushed the lead back up to six points. Late in the half, Taylor Chambers dribbled nearly the length of the court and laid the ball in as time expired, sending the Blues into the break up 34-29.
The Blues took complete control in the third quarter, reeling off 15 unanswered period-opening points to extend to a big lead. Shamseldin drilled a three pointer and Abbott added a layup in the early part of the run to help their team to its first double-digit lead. The run continued as Shamseldin hit from three again and the Blues led 49-29 with 5:45 to play. Whitman went cold from the field though to close the quarter as PLU cut into the deficit. Megan Drake heated up with five points during an 8-0 spurt to shave the Whitman lead to only 10 points.
The final quarter saw the Lutes threaten but never able to recover. Whitman led by double digits most of the fourth quarter and paced to the season-opening win.
The Blues and Lutes retake the court again on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m.