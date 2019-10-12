In its first team competitions of the season, the Whitman College women’s tennis team won a pair of matches, both in dominant fashion, over Puget Sound then against Whitworth, Saturday at the Whitman College Fall Invitational.
The Blues opened the day with an 8-1 win over the Loggers played at the Bratton Indoor Tennis Courts. Whitman made no mistake in what the outcome was to be, sweeping doubles play to take a commanding lead into singles. The teams of Anastasiya Redkina and Angel Le at the one, and Camilla Tarpey-Schwed and Kattie Pak at the three, ensured Whitman of the lead with their two wins. Audrey Grigore and Irene Tsai then put the Blues in the driver’s seat, beating the Logger pair of Bridget Myers and Barclay Fagg in a tiebreak 8-7 (7-5).
Outside of a result on the two court, the Blues proved to be too much for UPS in singles. The match clincher came on the No. 4 court when Pak topped Fagg 7-6 (7-5), 6-2. Hannah Worden proved her metal at the five, dropping the opening set at love, winning a tiebreaker in set two, then winning set three for an 0-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-6 victory.
The Blues retook the court against Whitworth in the early afternoon and had to overcome a 2-1 deficit after doubles. After falling on the two and three courts, the Whitman tandem of Andrea Gu and Andei Fukushige salvaged a point with their 8-5 win at the one over Whitworth’s Erica Lee and Aleah Kert.
It was all Blues in singles play who clinched the matches with both the No. 1 and No. 6 courts still to finish. Camilla Tarpey-Schwed posted the most dominant result, a 6-0, 6-1 win over Grace Bethards at the four.
Whitman retakes the court Sunday for the final match of the Invitational with doubles play at 10 a.m.