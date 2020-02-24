The Whitman College women's basketball team will be hosting Puget Sound in the first round of the Northwest Conference Tournament at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
If the Blues win that game, they'll host the NWC Championship on Saturday, against the winner of the George Fox-Pacific semifinal also being played Thursday.
Whitman's men's team will play a NWC Tournament semifinal on Thursday at Linfield. A time for that matchup hasn't yet been set.
Pacific Lutheran is at Whitworth in the other men's semifinal.