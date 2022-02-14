PARKLAND, Wash. — The Whitman College women’s swimming team entered and finished the final day of the Northwest Conference Championships with the top spot to win its fourth straight conference title and continue a run of championships that began in 2017.
Only to be outdone slightly, the men’s squad pushed through to place second in the championships, equaling the highest finish for the Blues since placing second in 2017.
After the conclusion of the championships, which were held at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, several team members were deservedly recognized with postseason awards.
Jenn Blomme was named Women’s Coach of the Year and Tanner Filion was named Men’s Co-swimmer of the Year with Whitworth’s Ryan Grady.
Filion led the way with the men’s strong finish in the grueling four-day event. He swam another B-cut time in placing first in the 200 backstroke with a winning time of 1:44.57.
John Leeds (16:31.24) and Daniel Bloor (16:35.53) placed No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the 1,650 freestyle and Michael Chang placed second in the 200 butterfly with a race time of 1:52.89.
Erin McKinney impressed on the final day of the women’s championship run. She won the 200 breaststroke (2:21.27) before teaming up with Shea Tsuha, Ashley Joe and Shaye Agnew for a second-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay (3:35.09) to close the championships.
Frances Lenz placed second in the 200 backstroke (2:05.48) and Bella White finished third in the 200 butterfly (2:10.44). Tsuha also added a third-place finish, hers coming in the 100 freestyle (53.39).
