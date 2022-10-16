SALEM, Ore. — The Bearcats scored one goal in the first half and two more in the second as the Whitman College women's soccer team fell to Willamette, 3-0, in Northwest Conference play on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 16, at Sparks Field.
On Saturday, Hannah Hagler posted seven saves and gave up a single late first-half goal, but it came in defeat as the Blues fell 1-0 to Lewis & Clark in Portland.
"I feel for the players," said Whitman coach Michelle Voiland on Saturday. "The team played a very well fought game and left everything on the field. We are excited and ready to get back out and compete again tomorrow."
The Pioneers put Hagler under pressure much of the game with a total of 21 shots, 12 coming in the first half.
Whitman did manage seven shots of its own and forced Pio keeper Sophia Young into making two saves.
The game's lone goal came in the 38th minute, as Megan Yanagi notched her third goal of the season on an assist from Madi Pastores..
On Sunday, Emily Badgley played a full 90 minutes in net for the Blues (4-9, 1-9 NWC), with Sam Borngasser logging the majority of the minutes in the Bearcat goal.
Despite the comfortable win by Willamette, the Blues registered more shots (10-9), but it was the Bearcats who capitalized on three of their chances.
Jackie Gilroy assisted on two of the goals, the first coming in the game's sixth minute. She found Ella Abraham just inside the box who finished in the side netting past Badgley.
The Blues kept a clean sheet until late in the match when Willamette struck again.
In the 73rd minute, Erin Denney received a service from the left flank and scored to put Willamette up by two goals.
Braeden Glaser scored just under six minutes later to seal the win.
Next up for the Blues is a home match against Pacific on Saturday at noon.
