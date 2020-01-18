NEWBERG, Ore. — One night after dropping out of first place in Northwest Conference women's basketball, Whitman trailed George Fox 36-31 at intermission. The Blues saw Pacific bounce back from a 35-25 halftime deficit Friday to emerge in sole possession of first place with a 65-64 win over the Blues.
Saturday was Whitman's turn. The Blues turned up the defense, holding the Bruins to four third-quarter points, and held the Bruins to 18 second-half points while the offense scored 31. The Blues got back on the winning side with a 62-54 win over the Bruins.
Just as Friday had gone down to the wire, so did Saturday as Emily Holdin rolled in a tip in with 6:01 left in the game for a 50-48 Bruin lead.
The Blues responded with a 12-4 run, with a Kaelan Shamseldin 3-pointer with 1:09 left icing this one, as Whitman closed out the 62-54 win.
Mady Burdett, behind six triples, led all scorers with a 22-point effort for the Blues. Makena Stone chipped in 19 for Whitman. Shamseldin drained three treys to finish with nine. Kaylie McCracken grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds for the Blues.
In Friday action, McCracken scored a season-high 22 points but it came in a losing effort as the No. 8 Whitman College women's basketball team saw a 19-point first-half lead evaporate in a 65-64 loss at Pacific (Ore.) in NWC women's basketball action.
The game was a battle for first place in the NWC. Both the Blues and Boxers carried undefeated conference records, 4-0, heading into the evening.
McCracken added a team-high six rebounds with Burdett scoring 14 points and Stone adding 13.
For the Boxers, Courtney Carolan shared game-high honors with McCracken with 22 points and Alexis Intong added 11 points and a game-high nine rebounds.
The Blues held their 19-point lead early in the second quarter, after a 25-14 first-quarter run. The Blues went to intermission up 35-25.
In the third, McCracken's hoop with 5:50 to play put Whitman up 45-30. The Boxers chipped away. Carolan scored seven points, and the Boxers whittled the lead down to six points, 52-46, heading to the fourth.
Stone's bucket gave the Blues a 59-52 lead with 6:29 to play. Pacific answered with a 7-0 run to tie the game with under four minutes to play. Burdett scored on a layup to regain the lead for the Blues but Kaylssa Kleinschmit's three pointer with 1:11 to play proved to be the dagger. Pacific took a one-point lead on the triple, and held on for the 65-64 win.
The Blues, following the weekend split and Pacific's 82-68 win over Whitworth Saturday, find themselves in second place at 13-2 overall, 5-1 NWC. The Boxers hold onto first with a 12-3 overall record and a perfect 6-0 in NWC play.
The Blues travel to Spokane to battle Whitworth Tuesday.
Blues 62, Bruins 54
WHITMAN (62) — S. Young 2, Shamseldin 9, Burdett 22, McHargue, Gustafson 5, Chambers 1, McCracken 4, Stone 19, Whitesel 1. Totals 18-45 17-24 62.
GEORGE FOX (54) — Spencer 7, Collmen 13, Bishop 9, Baker 4, Posey 2, Hartney, Strowbridge 11, Holder 8. Totals 18-62 12-16 54.
Whitman;13;18;19;12;—;62
George Fox;23;13;4;14;—;54
3-point goals — Wh 9 (Burdett 6), GFU 6 (Bishop 3). Total fouls - Wh 17, GFU 16. Fouled out - none. Technicals - none. Rebounds - Wh 37 (McCracken 11), GFU 40 (Holder 10). Assists - Wh 11 (Stone 3, McCracken 3), GFU 9 (Spencer 6).
Boxers 65, Blues 64
WHITMAN (64) - Burdett 14, Stone 13, Shamseldin 7, Whitesel 2, Gustafson, McCracken 22, S. Young 4, McHargue 2, Chambers, C. Young, Stahl, Mattison. Totals 25-51 10-21 64.
PACIFIC (65) - Carolan 22, Kovaloff 14, Intong 11, Price 5, Hinkley, Kleinschmit 9, Holman 4, Gray. Totals 24-50 12-21 65.
Whitman;25;10;17;12;—;64
Pacific;14;11;21;19;—;65
3-point goals - Wh 4 (Burdett 2), Pac 5 (Carolan 2). Total fouls - Wh 22, Pac 19. Fouled out - Pac (Carolan). Technicals - none. Rebounds - Wh 26 (McCracken 6), Pac 35 (Intong 9). Turnovers - Wh 12, Pac 14. Assists - Wh 11 (Burdett 3), Pac 12 (Price 6).