The Whitman College women's tennis team impressed in its spring home opener, blanking 37th-ranked Gustavus Adolphus 9-0 on Saturday morning at the Bratton Indoor Tennis Complex.
Anastasiya Redkina won at doubles 8-3 with partner Angel Le, then provided the match clincher at fourth singles. She topped Rachel Lindrud 6-1, 6-3 for Whitman's fifth point of the match.
It was Redkina and Le that got the Blues going with their 8-3 doubles win on the No. 2 court. Irene Tsai and Hannah Worden assured Whitman of the lead heading to singles play with an 8-3 win at the three over the Gusties tandem of Anna Stutz and Emily Norman.
First doubles saw the Blues make it a clean sweep as Andei Fukushige and Andrea Gu earned an 8-7 (7-5) tiebreaker win over Simona Potockova and Ginger Valentine.
Gu was the first result to come through in singles when she took down Potockova in straight sets 6-1, 6-0 and set the stage for Redkina's match-clinching win at the four.
Whitman never lost a set in singles play. Fukushige's No. 1 court match was the closest of the day but still ended in a 7-5, 6-4 sweep.
Whitman women will round out the weekend at home today as they take on Lewis-Clark State at 2 p.m.