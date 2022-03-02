With a Northwest Conference regular season and tournament title, the Whitman College women’s basketball team’s stellar season continues into the postseason with a trip to Abilene, Texas for the opening two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.
The Blues (26-1) open the tournament against Whittier College (16-8) this Friday, March 4, at 5:30 p.m. PT.
The other half of the pod will feature Hardin-Simmons hosting Trinity (Texas).
The winners of each respective matchup will face each other on Saturday night with a spot in the NCAA Tournament “Sweet 16” on the line.
The Blues enter the matchup with all sorts of confidence.
Whitman, ranked sixth in the D3hoops.com national poll, ran the Northwest Conference table (16-0) for only the second time in program history.
The other was in 2013-14 when the Blues advanced to the national championship game.
Leading the Whitman charge are all-conference selections Kaylie McCracken (first), Sydney Abbott (second), Kaelan Shamseldin (honorable mention) and Korin Baker (honorable mention).
The Poets are making their first-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament after winning the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC) Tournament.
Whittier posted two overtime victories in their SCIAC Tournament run, including road wins at top-seeded Redlands and Pomona-Pitzer.
