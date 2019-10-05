McMINNVILLE, Ore. — Whitman opened the Oregon raod trip here Friday under the lights here at the Linfield Sports Complex in Northwest Conference Women’s soccer action.
Linfield scored three times in the first half and made it stand up for a 3-0 win.
Elly Wolfe posted a season-high eight saves in goal for the Blues, but gave up those three in the first half and the Blues had no answer on this night.
Wolfe had her hands full for the Blues in also dealing with a season-high 15 shots from the Wildcats.
Thirteen Wildcat shots came in the first half, compared to Whitman’s three.
Sofia Ellington was most active for the Blues in the attacking third with a team-best three shots.
Dani Espinoza and Pagan Hetherington forced Linfield keeper Madi Reimer into her two saves.
The Wildcats scored their three goals in a 7:36 stretch.
The first came in the 16th minute when Sydney Kuehn was the recipient of quality Wildcat possession around the penalty box, scoring to put her team up 1-0.
The second came just two minutes later when Michayla Sponsel served a ball into the box from the left flank which found Kristen Burke who scored for the two-goal lead.
After assisting on the first two goals, Sponsel scored her first goal of the season to finish off the Blues.
The Blues drop to 1-4 in NWC play and 1-7 overall and continue their Oregon swing with a noon kick off today in Forest Grove against Pacific.