PORTLAND — The Whitman College women's soccer team gave up an early goal, and that was all she wrote. Allie Seracuse kept a clean sheet the rest of the way but it couldn't change a 1-0 loss by the Blues at Lewis & Clark on Saturday at Griswold Stadium.
Seracuse made three saves for the Blues (4-14, 4-11 NWC) who will look to end the season on a high note Sunday at Willamette.
Abby Prager made four saves in earning the shutout for the Pioneers (9-8-2, 8-6-1 NWC).
The game's lone goal came in the seventh minute. Off a free kick, Terra Clarke found Julie Markmann who finished past Seracuse for what proved to be the gamewinner. The game was the 10th one-goal game for Whitman this season, only three coming in wins.
The play was fairly even as both teams finished with the same number of shots on target but with Pios making good on their first one.
Whitman and Willamette kick off Sunday at 12:00 p.m.