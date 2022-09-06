Ella Johnson netted her first career goal to guide the Whitman College women's soccer team to a 1-0 win over Evergreen State on Monday night, Sept. 5, in the final game of the inaugural Whitman Blues Invitational.
The win gave the Blues a perfect 2-0 record to start the season which includes a pair of shutouts.
"Tonight's win was a hard-fought victory," said head coach Michelle Voiland. "We were a bit sluggish to start and had a hard time finding our rhythm in the first half although we did capitalize and get the go-ahead goal right before half. I am happy with the second half effort. The players raised the energy and intensity level and fought their way to victory. There were some good lessons learned tonight. I am happy to see the character and determination the team showed tonight."
The game was fairly even in possession, but it were the Blues who threatened the goal more often in the second half.
Johnson's goal came off a service after she had pushed up from the back line. She coolly chipped Geoduck keeper Amity Brookshire from just inside the box to the far post with under two minutes to play in the half.
Hannah Hagler was brilliant during her stint in net for the Blues. She made three saves off of well-placed ESU shots to keep the scoresheet clean and keep the Blues in front.
Hanna Lynch started the game and Emily Badgley finished it as the three keepers combined for the shutout. The trio tallied four total saves.
Brookshire was subbed out for Anna Varela to start the second half. The pair combined for three saves on the evening.
Next up for the Blues is a trip to Denver and a match against Hamline University. Kickoff is set for Friday at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.