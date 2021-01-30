Kaylie McCracken scored a team-high 17 points and pulled down a game-best seven rebounds, and the Whitman College women’s basketball team played lockdown second-half defense to secure a 78-61 win over Puget Sound, Saturday afternoon in Northwest Conference action at the Sherwood Center.
Whitman, who remains at the top of the conference table now with a perfect 4-0 record, held the Loggers (0-2, 0-2 NWC) to just 35% shooting and doubled them up in the rebounding department (42-21).
Korin Baker added 13 points on 5-7 shooting and Taylor Chambers scored 12 points and handed out a game-high six assists.
Paige Gerhart pulled her weight and thensome for the Loggers.
She posted a game-high 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals, all team-highs for the game.
The opening quarter featured plenty of scoring and an early press the Blues had trouble handling.
It wouldn’t take long to break it however as a three pointer from Kaelan Shamseldin and fast break buckets from Baker and McCracken.
Shamseldin hit from three again to cap a 9-3 run and give Whitman a 14-9 lead with 6:13 to play.
Inserted later off the bench, the Young sisters made an immediate impact.
Caira put the Blues up seven then Shaira nailed a three pointer to help the Blues to a double digit lead by the close of the quarter.
Gerhart started off the second quarter with a three pointer to make it a 31-20 UPS deficit, but Lindsay Drango responded in kind with a three ball of her own. The three pointers kept falling for the Blues as Chambers hit from distance to push the lead to 37-23 with 5:58 to play until halftime.
The Loggers did not let the game get away from them though, reeling off eight unanswered points capped by a Rebekah Dasalla three pointer to make it a seven point game. UPS kept up the pressure as the Blues had to settle for a six-point lead at the break.
Whitman saw its lead completely evaporate in the third quarter. Three pointers from Kennedy Brown and Sophie Nilsson shaved the deficit to 52-50, but Baker responded with a fast break layup to put her team back up by four points.
Gerhart’s layup with 5:13 remaining though brought UPS all the way back and tied the score.
The Blues responded by putting on the defensive breaks and holding UPS scoreless for the final 4:47. Whitman had its own problems finding the basket but a couple of McCracken buckets helped the Blues to a 61-56 lead heading to the final period.
The lockdown defense for the Blues continued into the fourth quarter.
Whitman limited the Loggers to only one basket in the final 10 minutes and, astoundly, only five points in the final 14:47 of the game.
Jordyn Reverman’s three pointer with 8:46 remaining proved to be the final made shot for the Loggers.
Meanwhile, and slowly but surely, the Blues pulled away for the win.
Chambers’ driving layup at the midway point put her team up seven and perfect free throw shooting from Sydney Abbott and McCracken pushed the lead back up to double digits.
Chambers sealed the win late in the game with her baseline drive, drawing a double team and dishing the ball to a wide open McCracken under the hoop.
The Blues return to the road when they visit rival Whitworth for a pair of games this Friday (Feb. 5) and Saturday (Feb. 6).