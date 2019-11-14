Whitman College is poised to soon start on that familiar road back to women’s basketball postseason tournaments.
Each of the last nine years, with Michelle Ferenz as head coach, Whitman has qualified for Northwest Conference postseason playoffs — and four of those teams advanced to the NCAA tournament.
Naturally, with the Blues missing only one senior from last year’s team, they are ranked No. 21 in the nation by D3hoops.com heading into a season-opening clash with Concordia-Texas on Nov. 15 up in Spokane at the Whit Classic.
“We just need to stay healthy, that’s always the key,” Ferenz said. “Our conference is going to be the best it’s been in five or six years, and we’re going to have to win some close games. We’re not going to play a conference game until January, so we’ve scheduled a really tough preseason to get ourselves ready .
“We’re returning a lot of what we had last year,” Ferenz said. “We’ve got a good group of seniors, and then we also have some good first-year players, so the tools are in place right now.”
Last year, Whitman won at least 20 games for the third season in a row and then graduated only Maegen Martin, an All-NWC honorable mention.
For this year, Whitman brings back a pair of All-NWC First Team standouts in Makana Stone (5-foot-10) and Mady Burdett (5-7).
The duo led Whitman in scoring last year, averaging 14.9 and 14.8 points per game respectively.
Burdett was deadly from 3-point range on 81-of-176 (.460) shooting.
Stone led the Blues in rebounding with about 8.7 per game.
Meanwhile, Taylor Chambers (5-5) returns from a team-best 123 assists.
Lily Gustafson, at 5-foot-11, made 18 blocks that were second only to Stone (21).
Kaelan Shamseldin (5-7) started in every game, averaging 8.0 ppg, while Kaylie McCracken (5-10) saw lots of playing time as well.
Whitman also welcomes back Katie Stahl (6-0).
“We going to miss Maegen Martin for sure, but it’s nice to have all these returnees,” Ferenz said. “We’ve got five seniors who all played a lot as juniors, so that should definitely help us during the early part of the season. It’s nice to have so much height coming back.”
Meanwhile, the Blues have picked up six first-year players including the twins Ciara and Shaira Young (both 5-7 guards), Elena McHargue (5-6) as well as Megan Mattison (5-11), Sophia Dominitz (6-1) and Megan Taylor (6-1).
Ferenz reassembled this team with her eye on adding depth to the backcourt.
“We’re going to need some first-year players to contribute,” Ferenz said. “The problem last year was our guards were playing way too many minutes. That’s hard to maintain for a whole season. You just can’t do it, so that’s what we tried to fix with recruiting.
“It’s always a challenge with first-year players,” Ferenz said. “It might take them a while to catch on, but our hope is that eventually they’ll make the most of their opportunities.”