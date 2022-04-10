After a tough loss to conference heavyweight Linfield, the No. 28 Whitman College women's tennis team rebounded with a solid 8-1 win over Lewis & Clark on Sunday, April 10, in Northwest Conference action at the Bratton Indoor Tennis Center.
Whitman (11-5, 5-1 NWC) opened the match with a clean sweep in doubles play.
The No. 2 court was the first to finish when Irene Tsai and Ilina Jha took down the Pio pair of Rachael Rice and Kaycie Lau, 8-1.
The Blues ensured themselves of the lead heading to singles play after Arianna Castellanos and Erica Mock won at the one, 8-2.
Mock put the Blues on the brink of victory with her 6-1, 6-1 sweep of Caren Uribe on the No. 2 court.
Camilla Tarpey-Schwed clinched the win moments later, beating Macarena Vives 6-2, 6-0 at the three.
"This was a great way to bounce back from a tough day Saturday," said head coach John Hein. "Our young team has really grown a lot and I am especially happy with the depth as Piper (Rylander) and Mae (Thorp) were terrific in singles and Kaylah (Tan) stepped into doubles in a big way."
The Pioneers lone win came on the No. 1 singles court when Jha fell to Rice in three sets 2-6, 6-2, 10-5.
Whitman closes the Northwest Conference season next weekend with road matches at Pacific on Friday and Willamette on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.