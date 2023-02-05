FOREST GROVE, Ore. — Korin Baker posted game highs of 18 points and 12 rebounds and the Whitman College women's basketball team rallied from a first-half deficit to take down Pacific, 69-60, in Northwest Conference play on Saturday night, Feb. 4.
Three others scored in double figures for the Blues (15-5, 10-2 NWC), who trailed by double digits before rallying with a big fourth quarter to avenge their loss to the Boxers at the Sherwood Center.
Carly Martin posted 16 points and four steals, Natalie Lundberg chipped in 15 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Elena McHargue added 14 points.
Brilie Kovaloff scored a team-high 16 points for Pacific with Rilee Price adding 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
The game could not have started any worse for the Blues.
Kovaloff nailed an early 3-pointer, then converted a three-point play the old fashioned way as the Boxers opened up a 10-0 lead with 6:01 to play in the first quarter.
Martin ended the scoreless drought to start the game, then hit from distance to cut the lead in half.
Kovaloff continued her hot shooting, however, hitting another 3-ball and scoring as the quarter closed to put Pacific up by 12 points.
Whitman reversed the tide in the second quarter.
Trailing by 16, the Blues unleashed a 13-2 run to whittle the lead to only five points.
Martin and Lundberg both hit from distance to make it a 28-23 game with 3:14 to play. Lundberg hit another 3-pointer inside of a minute to play, but it was still the Boxers who held the lead heading into halftime.
Neither team got a leg up in the third quarter, but the Blues exploded in the fourth to pull out the win.
Having drawn even twice in the third, Lundberg tied the game for a third time when she got her jumper to go with 6:41 to play in the game. Her bucket was part of a 10-0 Whitman run that gave the Blues a 56-51 lead with 4:26 remaining.
Sydney Gray hit a pair of timely 3-pointers, which tied the game for the Boxers at 59-59 with 1:01 to play, but Lundberg broke it with a 3-pointer of her own and the Blues were near perfect from the free-throw line (9-10) in the final 26 seconds.
Whitman will have a quick turnaround before heading to Whitworth at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.