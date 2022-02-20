SPOKANE — Angel Le won at both first doubles and singles and the Whitman College women’s tennis team opened Northwest Conference play with a dominant win at Whitworth, topping the Pirates, 9-0, on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 20.
The Blues (4-1) won at second and third doubles to ensure themselves of the lead heading to singles play.
Irene Tsai and Ilina Jha took down the Buc pair of Kyndal Locati and Gracie Smyley, 8-2, for the first result.
The Whitman tandem of Camilla Tarpey-Schwed and Erica Mock followed with another 8-2 win and Le and Arianna Castellanos made it a clean sweep with their win at the one.
The Blues swept every singles match en route to securing the win.
Le topped Aleah Kert for the second time, this one a 6-1, 6-0 win on the No. 1 singles court.
Castellanos provided the match clincher at the two, sweeping Hannah Plank, 6-2, 6-1 to decide the match.
Jha, Mock, Tarpey-Schwed and Tsai swept each of their opponents to conclude the match.
Whitman continues NWC play in two weeks with its spring home opener on Sunday, March 6, against George Fox.
