SPOKANE — Whitman cut Hamline’s lead to 2-1 with 20 minutes left here Saturday in Whitworth Fall Classic women’s non-conference soccer action.
The Blues could not find the equalizer over that last 20 minutes and dropped a 2-1 decision to the Pipers.
Coupled with a 3-0 loss to North Central College Friday, the Blues drop to 0-2 on the young season.
On Saturday, Siri Parker found the back of the net for the Pipers in the 41st minute to put Hamline up 1-0. Hamline took the 1-0 lead to intermission.
The Pipers stretched the lead four minutes into the second half. Ashlee Olson made it 2-0 Hamline with a goal in the 49th minute.
In an even battle, the Pipers out shot the Blues 13-12, the Blues couldn’t get one in until the 69th minute. Sophie Brussell scored the Blues first goal of the season to cut the Pipers lead to 2-1 with 20 minutes left. The Blues got no closer. Lauren Sicora, in goal for Hamline, came up big for the Pipers. Sicora made eight saves to deny the Blues. For the Blues, Allie Seracuse, in net during the last 45 minutes for the Blues, kept Whitman close with four saves.
In Friday’s season opener, the Blues gave up three goals in the first half, and could not come back. Whitman College came up on the short end of the stick, falling 3-0 to North Central College in opening Whitworth Fall Classic action.
Elly Wolfe earned the start in net for the Blues (0-1), making two first-half saves before Allie Seracuse came on to post a clean sheet with two saves in the final 45 minutes.
The Cardinals, who possessed the ball for the lionshare of the match and outshot Whitman 19-5, improved to 1-0 with their season-opening win.
The scoring opened in the 22nd minute with a goal by Aly Crum. Bri McAloon was able to find Crum inside the penalty area who finished the straightaway shot to the upper left corner
The second two goals came late in the half to all but put the game away. Kaitlyn Cannon scored in the 33rd minute with Ava Walls, on an assist from Kily Egan, netting the third and what proved to be the final goal of the match before the half expired.
Whitman hosts Columbia Basin at 2 p.m. Saturday in a non-conference match.