TACOMA — Kaylie McCracken unleashed a game and career-high 24 points, Sydney Abbott added 10 points and a game-high six assists and the Whitman College women's basketball team continued their perfect start to the season with an 81-74 win at Pacific Lutheran in Northwest Conference action on Saturday night.
The win was the second straight over the Lutes (0-2, 0-2 NWC) in as many nights. Kaelan Shamseldin added 15 points and Shaira Young added 10 more for the Blues who shot a solid 54% from the field.
The Lutes yielded four players in double figures but as a whole were held mostly in check. Toni Thibert and Megan Drake led the way each with 16 points. Thibert added a game-high seven rebounds with Drake pulling down six boards.
The Blues (2-0, 2-0 NWC) and Lutes found themselves deadlocked at 18-18 after an entertaining first quarter. Abbott drained a three pointer to open the scoring, then assisted on a Korin Baker layup as Whitman opened up an early 5-2 lead. The Blues continued to lead as jumpers from Macy Hampton and Shaira Young made it a 14-10 score with 2:47 to play. PLU evened the game in the final two minutes as Hailey Marsh converted an and-one three point play and Thibert scored as time expired.
The second quarter saw the Lutes rally to take their first lead of the game. After McCracken's layup put the Blues up by four points, PLU snagged the lead on a Thibert jumper with 3:39 to play in the half. The teams went back and forth in the final few minutes. Shamseldin's three ball was answered in kind by Thibert. Lindsay Drango's jumper put Whitman up 34-33, but Ava Edmonds assured PLU of a halftime lead with her late three pointer and the Blues headed to the locker room trailing 38-37.
The Blues regained the lead early in the third quarter as Shamseldin nailed a three pointer for the first points of the period. McCracken, who also added six rebounds to her statline, and Baker each added a pair of buckets as the Blues continued to lead. McCracken's layup put her team up by three points, but Marsh's basket capped an 8-0 run to give PLU a 51-46 lead. Late baskets from McCracken and Shaira Young ensured the Blues of a one-point lead heading to the final period.
The Blues were hot from the floor to start the fourth quarter, one that saw them never trail in winning their second straight over the Lutes. Sandwiched around a Thibert three, McCracken scored twice in the paint to push the Whitman lead to four points. The Blues began to distance themselves after buckets from both Abbott and Drango pushed the lead to six points. McCracken sealed the game late, scoring on a pair of layups to push the lead to double digits with just over one minute to play.
Whitman will play its home opener next weekend when the Blues host Puget Sound on Friday at 5:30 p.m.