Korin Baker poured in 22 points, Lindsey Drango added 12 more and the Whitman College women’s basketball team treated the Sherwood Center faithful to a nail-biting 66-60 win over Pacific on Saturday night, Feb. 25, to claim the 2023 Northwest Conference Tournament Title.
Elena McHargue and Carly Martin both chipped in 11 points for the Blues, who now set their sights on the NCAA Tournament, their second appearance in as many seasons.
Brilie Kovaloff was the player of the game, delivering 33 points on 10-for-18 shooting for the Boxers, who went toe-to-toe with the top-seeded Blues all game.
The win was a bit of redemption for Whitman, which dropped its lone conference game to the very same Boxers.
The game went back and forth in the opening 10 minutes.
The Blues got on board with a Drango layup, then McHargue nailed a 3-pointer to put her team up three.
Kovaloff later converted an and-one three-point play to regain the lead for the Boxers, but Baker did the same to get the lead back for the Blues.
The second quarter was no different until the Blues defense came alive and the offense continued to click.
Whitman forced turnovers on back-to-back possessions and Drango scored at the hoop, Martin nailed a 3-pointer, and all of a sudden it was a 24-18 Whitman lead.
Pacific quickly rallied with six unanswered to tie the game, but McHargue worked around a screen and scored at the basket along with the free throw after being fouled.
Kovaloff responded with a 3-pointer, but a late hoop by Baker sent the Blues into halftime with a one-point lead.
The Blues extended their lead on several occasions in the third quarter, but could never shake the resilient Boxers.
Baker converted an and-one to break a 37-37 tie, then back-to-back driving layups from Martin pushed the lead to five points.
Kovaloff brought the Boxers back and cut the lead to one, but a buzzer-beater from McHargue gave her team a five-point cushion heading to the fourth quarter.
You could cut the tension with a knife in the final 10 minutes, but the Blues were equal to every rally attempt the Boxers had. They took care of business at the free-throw line and kept Pacific at arms length, and edged the Boxers for the NWC crown.
Whitman now turns its attention to the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA will unveil the field of 64 and host locations on Monday at 12:30 a.m. Pacific.
