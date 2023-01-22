SALEM, Ore. — The Whitman Blues (11-5, 6-2), on the backs of their advantages in the post, took an early lead they never relinquished, taking care of business against the Willamette Bearcats (9-8, 4-4 NWC), 79-66.
Blues center Korin Baker got the Blues going early, scoring six of the first eight Whitman points in helping stake the Blues to an early 8-2 lead.
Carly Martin then took her turn, scoring six of the next 10, and Whitman found themselves up 18-4 after the first eight-and-a-half minutes.
Martin and Baker, during that stretch, combined to go 8-for-10 in helping extend the Blues lead to 14.
Willamette's Megan River finally found a rhythm late in the first, scoring four points over the last 90 seconds of the quarter to shave the Blues lead to eight at the end of the first quarter.
It was much of the same in the second quarter, as the teams each put up 16 pointsas the Blues carried an eight-point lead into the half.
The Blues built a third-quarter cushion, as Korin hit a layup 10 seconds after the resumption of play to extend the Whitman lead to 10.
Over the middle five minutes of the quarter, Whitman began to receive contributions from the entire crew.
Led by Lindsay Drango, who scored 19 of her 21 points in the second half to provide the cushion the Blues needed to march onto victory.
After Baker fed Elena McHargue to hit a 3 from the right side of the floor, Drango was fouled driving the baseline and converted the shot, as well as the free throw to keep momentum with the Blues.
Whitman and Willamette went back and forth for much of the quarter, but the Blues began to pull away at the end of the third, and it was capped after Drango, who inbounded the ball with 15 seconds left, was on the receiving end of a give and go from Kara Marecle, and hit the floater in the paint as time expired to give Whitman the 62-43 lead.
After Drango made a layup with 9:21 remaining in regulation, extending the lead to a game-high 21 points, the Bearcats began to mount a comeback.
Willamette cut the lead to six after a 12-0 run, with five different Bearcats making offensive contributions over the six minutes of game clock.
Whitman finally broke the run at the 2:14 mark of the fourth quarter by Baker, snapping a streak of eight straight misses, bringing the lead back up to eight at 66-58.
The Blues relied on Drango down the stretch as she went 8-for-8 from the line over the final minute of regulation to help the Blues preserve the win.
Whitman is back in action next weekend as they return to the Sherwood Center to host a showdown with the Puget Sound Loggers, who currently sit atop the Northwest Conference standings.
