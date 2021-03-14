In a matchup of last season’s Northwest Conference championship game, the Whitman College women’s basketball team grabbed a little payback in a dominant 74-55 win over George Fox in non-conference action on Sunday afternoon, March 14, at Sherwood Center.
Kaylie McCracken put her stamp on the game at both ends of the court, posting game-highs of 20 rebounds and nine rebounds for the Blues who outscored the Bruins 34-22 in the paint. Elena McHargue added 17 points including 5-9 shooting from beyond the arc.
Rachel Parks was the top contributor for George Fox, putting up team highs of 13 points and six rebounds.
The two teams played to a tight and low-scoring first half. The Blues led by eight late in the first quarter after McHargue pulled up in the paint and nailed a jumper.
Kaylee Bishop responded with a three pointer and Rachel Parks connected on a jumper as time expired to make it a 14-11 game after one quarter.
Both teams battled back and forth for a good duration of the second quarter, but Whitman caught fire late and took a seven-point lead into the break. McHargue drilled a pair of three pointers on consecutive possessions and McCracken scored late and put the halftime score at 36-29.
The Blues completely controlled the second half, blowing the game open in the third quarter. Whitman reeled off 16 unanswered points headlined by three pointers from McHargue, Shaira Young and Sydney Abbott.
The Blues close out the season next weekend with a pair of games on Saturday, March 19, and Sunday, March 20, at Whitworth.
Teaser photo courtesy of Whitman athletics.