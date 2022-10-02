The Blues had some late second-half chances, but were unable to find the back of the net as the Whitman College women’s soccer team fell, 1-0, to Puget Sound in Northwest Conference action on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 2, at the Whitman Athletic Complex.
On Saturday, the Blues led at halftime, but surrendered three second-half goals en route to a 4-2 loss to Pacific Lutheran on the same pitch.
On Sunday, the Loggers notched the game’s lone goal midway through the first half.
With much of the early action in Whitman’s defensive third, UPS finally broke through with a goal from Ava Cholakian. She ripped a shot from just outside the penalty box that deflected off a Whitman player and over Hannah Hagler’s outstretched hand.
Just after UPS’s goal, the Blues earned their first serious chances of the game.
Elizabeth Williams advanced the ball into UPS’s half and served a cross to the far post just a tad too far in front of an onrushing Riley Glendinning.
Chaney Heinbaugh later earned a corner when her service from the right
