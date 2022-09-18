The Whitman College women’s soccer team had hoped to exit the Northwest Conference's opening weekend with a split, but fell 3-0 to Willamette on Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Whitman Athletic Complex.
The Blues suffered a 2-0 loss to Lewis & Clark on Saturday to open league play.
On Sunday, the Bearcats struck first with a goal just before halftime.
Clara Mattison took advantage of a lofted ball into the penalty area that the Whitman defense failed to clear. Mattison was able to get her foot on it and shot the ball past Whitman's Hannah Hagler in net.
Willamette all but put the game away with a pair of goals early in the second half.
Nina Krassner-Cybulski put the Bearcats up by two with her goal in the 53rd minute, finishing high and right past Emily Badgley in net for the Blues.
Willamette’s third goal came less than two minutes later, as Ella Abraham found the ball inside the penalty area and finished past Badgley.
Whitman demonstrated possession throughout the game, but it never materialized into any goals.
The Blues play their first conference road games this weekend when they visit Pacific on Saturday and George Fox on Sunday, with noon kickoffs both days.
