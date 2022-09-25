NEWBERG, Ore. — The Whitman College women's soccer team surrendered four goals in the first half and another two in the second in a 6-1 loss at George Fox in Northwest Conference action on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 25, at the Austin Sports Complex.
"George Fox is a very good team. There is a reason they are undefeated and at the top of the conference," said Blues head coach Michelle Voiland. "We struggled with their early pressure and got behind. I was proud of the continued fight and how the team kept playing our game. We created some very good opportunities. The second half we did very well and got a goal back. You always learn a ton when you play against the best."
The Blues (4-3, 1-3 NWC) had their work cut out for them as they were taking on a Bruins team that had yet to lose a game this year.
Whitman's Hannah Hagler earned the start and split time with Emily Badgely in net. Under pressure much of the game, the pair made a combined six saves and dealt with 20 total shots.
Lindsey Honhart continued her scoring spree, scoring her fourth goal on the weekend with her goal early in the second half.
George Fox (4-0-1, 3-0-1 NWC) featured six different scorers, beginning with Maggie Choate's goal in the fourth minute. Maggie Phillips added Fox's second in the eighth minute and all of sudden it was a 2-0 game less than 10 minutes into the game.
Courtney Jones scored in the 13th minute for the third Bruins goal and the Blues never recovered.
Whitman is back home next weekend with games against Pacific Lutheran and Puget Sound.
