BELTON, Texas — Makana Stone recorded a double double with 10 rebounds and a game-high 22 points but it wasn't enough as the No. 12 Whitman College women's basketball team fell from the ranks of the unbeaten in a 78-58 loss at No. 7 Mary Hardin-Baylor, Saturday night at the Mayborn Campus Center.
The matchup showcased a pair of the nation's elite teams but it were the Cru who led much of the way and broke the game open in the final period. Stone provided the offensive firepower for the Blues (6-1) but couldn't get the scoring support she and the team needed. Mady Burdett led the Blues with five assists but shot just 1-9 from the floor.
Hannah Holt posted a team-high 20 points for the Cru who had four players score in double figures.
The Blues opened with the games first two buckets as Stone and Kaelan Shamseldin both got to the hoop to put Whitman up early. The Cru responded with seven unanswered before Shamseldin's triple evened the game at 7-7. UMHB again ran off a string of points as Ke'aunna Johnson's and-one three-point play capped an 8-0 run and the Blues trailed by five points after the first quarter.
UMHB opened up a 10-point lead in the second quarter when Alicia Blackwell's three pointer with 6:41 to play put her team up 28-18. Natalie Whitesel converted a three-point play to keep the Blues in the game but an Aliara Jones jumper extended the lead to 11 points, the Cru's largest of the game to that point. Whitman's defense clamped down, allowing only three points in the final 5:01 and shaved the deficit to a manageable seven points by halftime.
Whitman kept the UMHB lead in around 10 points for much of the third quarter until the Cru got hot from the floor late. Kandyce Shepard hit a pair of jumpers then a three pointer from A'Lexiss Benton with under one minute to play extended the lead to 15 points. UMHB put the game away in the fourth, leading by as many as 24 points before cruising to the win.
The Blues return home and retake this court next weekend for their annual Kim Evanger Raney Memorial Classic. Joining Whitman in the Classic are Whitworth, Maine-Fort Kent and Buena Vista.
Whitman 58 Mary Hardin-Baylor 78
Whitman (58) — Stone 22, Shamseldin 6, Stahl 5, McCracken 4, C. Young 4, Hampton 4, Gustafson 3, Whitesel 3, S. Young 3, Burdett 2, McHargue 2
Hardin-Baylor (78) — Holt 20, Johnson 11, Benton 11, Jones 10, Blackwell 8, Rollins 8, Shepard 8, Paeu 2
Whitman;14;14;15;15;—;58
MHB;19;16;22;21;—;78
3-pt field goal — Whitman 5 (Stone 2), MHB 5 (Blackwell 2, Benton 2,). Fouls — Whitman 18, MHB 9. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Whitman 31 (Stone 10), MHB 42 (Blackwell 8, Shepard 8). Turnovers — Whitman 20, MHB 15. Assists — 18 (Burdett 5), MHB 22 (McCoy 6).