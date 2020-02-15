FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The results are beginning to shape up as the Whitman College swimming teams are through Day 3 of the Northwest Conference Championship held at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center. With strong performances on both sides, the women's squad has a near lock on the title with the men's team a solid foothold on third place but will need to hold off Puget Sound on the final day.
The day was highlighted by top finishes for both the men and women. After his record-breaking performance on Friday, Tanner Filion went out and won the 100 backstroke (49.93) and placed second in the 200 freestyle (1:42.18).
The women's side saw Whitman swim to a first-place finish in the 200 free relay. The team of Shea Tsuha, Melia Matthews, Ashley Joe and Zoe Hill won with a time of 1:37.04 over second finisher George Fox. Tsuha also added a second-place finish in the 100 breastroke (1:05.49).
Mara Selznick and Abbey Felley also keyed the women's cause. Selznick placed second in the 100 backstroke (57.04) and Felley did the same in the 200 freestyle (1:54.43).
The final day of events gets underway Sunday at 10:00 a.m. with the prelims, followed by the evening's finals.