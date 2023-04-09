The Whitman College women's tennis team atoned for an earlier defeat this season with a 6-3 win over Lewis-Clark State College on Saturday, April 8, at the Whitman Tennis Courts.
Teleya Blunt and Camilla Tarpey-Schwed picked up a pair of key wins to help the Blues to the victory.
After the Warriors won on the No. 2 court for the first doubles result, Blunt and Jin Yu teamed up for an 8-3 win at the 1 to even the match.
The Blues then secured the lead heading to singles play when Tarpey-Schwed and Illina Jha topped Alexis Maison and Beatriz Lambru, 8-4, at the 3.
Whitman quickly picked up the victory with straight-set wins in singles action.
Julia Longpre gave the Blues their third point with a dominant 6-0, 6-1 win at the 6 before Tarpey-Schwed topped Catherine Khardina 6-0, 6-3 on the No. 2 court to bring the Blues to within one win of the match.
The match-clincher came moments later at fifth singles, when Blunt took care of April Buckingham, 6-2, 6-4.
The Blues return to conference play with a host match against Pacific on Thursday at 2 p.m.
