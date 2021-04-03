PORTLAND — Angel Le and Anastasiya Redkina won at singles and doubles to lead the short-handed Whitman College women's tennis team to a 5-4 win over Lewis & Clark in Northwest Conference action on Saturday afternoon.
"It was a total team effort, Angel (Le) led the way with incredible tennis in doubles and singles," said Whitman coach John Hein. "Grace (Carter) was big in singles and Irene (Tsai) repeated her clinching third set singles! We needed everyone to step up and got it!"
Whitman was only able to field four players but nonetheless earned the necessary five victories. Both of Le's victories came on the No. 1 court, first in doubles when, with Redkina, she topped the Pioneer pair of Madelyn Landerfelt and Natalie Kowal, 8-4. Lewis & Clark evened the match with a victory at second doubles as Irene Tsai and Grace Carter fell to Maca Vives and Rachael Rice.
The Blues swept their four played singles matches, needing all four victories to win the match. Trailing by three heading to singles play, Le opened with a 6-1, 6-1 sweep of Rice before Carter topped Kowal 6-3, 6-0 at the four.
Redkina evened the match with her sweep on the No. 2 court. She won a set one tiebreaker before completing the sweep over Landerfelt 7-6 (9-7), 6-1 to set up Tsai's winner-take-all match at the three. In the most competitive match of the afternoon, Tsai rallied from a set down to beat Maca Vives 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 to give the Blues the win.
Whitman returns to action in two weeks when it hosts George Fox on Saturday, April 17 at 11 a.m.