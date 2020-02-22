VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Whitman College women's tennis team returned to non-conference play, playing the first of two weekend matches but coming up short to Division I Portland State 7-0 on Saturday morning in a neutral site contest at the Vancouver Tennis Center.
"It was great tennis," said head coach John Hein. "I'm proud of the entire team effort and attitude and this is a great match to send us into tomorrow with Trinity."
Playing Division I rules, the Vikings earned the doubles point after wins at the third then first doubles courts. Both 6-3 scores, Irene Tsai and Hannah Worden fell at the three before Andei Fukushige and Andrea Gu lost to the PSU pair of Lotti Meszaros and Nina Nikitovic at the one.
The Vikings clinched the win with wins on the No.4, No.2 then No.3 courts. Despite sweeps in each, all were competitive matches. The Blues nearly pulled off wins at first and fifth singles with the match already decided. Meszaros rallied to beat Fukushige at the one, 5-7, 6-1, 10-2, and Camilla Tarpy-Schwed rallied from a set down at the five but came up short in a 6-0, 6-7 (7-4), 10-3 loss to Emily Rees.
The Blues retake the court Sunday morning in Portland against Trinity (TX). First serve is set for 9 a.m.