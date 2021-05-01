In an effort to lock in the fourth and final spot in next week's Northwest Conference Tournament, the Whitman College women's tennis team came up just short in a 5-4 loss to Pacific (Ore.) in the team's regular season finale on Saturday, May 1, at the Whitman Tennis Courts.
The match was also Senior Day for Kattie Pak and Anastasiya Redkina who competed admirably in the loss. The Blues now pit their result against others around the conference to see if they will secure the final tournament spot.
Whitman, again competing shorthanded, surrendered two points from the start after not being able to field a third doubles team and sixth singles player. Despite those odds, the match came down to Pak's match at fifth singles. The senior won the opening set but saw Cara Tamaye rally to win 1-6, 6-4, 6-4. Pak staved off four match points in the third set but ultimately was unable to pull off the win and victory for the Blues (4-5, 4-4 NWC).
Whitman and Pacific (4-7, 4-4 NWC) split their two played doubles matches. Irene Tsai and Grace Carter took down Jessica Eligio and Tamaye 8-0 at the two but Angel Le and Redkina fell 8-5 at the one as Pacific held the lead heading to singles play.
Tsai and Carter finished first to retake the lead for Whitman. Tsai dominated Kailei Eustis at the three 6-0, 6-0 and Carter swept Eligio on the No. 4 court 6-1, 6-1. The rest of the results went the way of the Boxers including the match clincher on the No. 5 court.