Makana Stone put up a double with 12 points and 11 rebounds and the No. 15 Whitman College women's basketball team led from start to finish in an 84-49 rout of the University of Maine-Fort Kent, Friday night in the opener of the Kim Evanger Raney Memorial Classic at Whitman.
Stone, now eighth on the program's all-time scoring list, was recognized at a pregame ceremony for scoring her 1,000th career point last month versus Whittier. Whitman's all-time leading scorer Katie Rubenser was on hand for the presentation.
The game was never in doubt for the Blues (7-1) who had five players score in double figures including 12 off the bench from Kaylie McCracken. McCracken also added a career-high 10 rebounds for her first career double double.
Ranika Guyton added a game-high 21 points for the Bengals (4-5) and Ivette Trujillo scored 13 points and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.
Whitman was off and running right out of the gates. Back-to-back three pointers by Kaelan Shamseldin gave her team a 10-4 lead less than two minutes into the game. Trujillo's jumper with 5:10 play made it a four-point game, but the Blues closed the quarter on a 13 -4 run to take a 15-point lead.
The Blues, who shot 32% in three pointers, were hot from beyond the arc to start the second. Mady Burdett, McCracken and Macy Hampton all dialed long distance inside of the opening two minutes to extend the lead to 36-12. The lead hovered around 20 points before Whitman all but put the game to bed with a 14-6 half-closing run.
The lead swelled to as many as 35 points in the third quarter before Whitman emptied its bench for the final 10-plus minutes.
Burdett scored 13 points and handed out a team-high five assists with Shamseldin dropping a team-best 14 points on 4-7 shooting, all from three point range.
The Classic continues with a Saturday night doubleheader. Maine-Fort Kent takes on Whitworth at 4:00 p.m. with the Blues hosting Buena Vista University at 6:00 p.m.
Maine-Fort Kent 49 Whitman 84
MFK (49) — Guyton 21, Trujillo 13, Jankowski 8, Rodriquez 4, La 3
Whitman (84) — Shamseldin 14, Burdett 13, Stone 12, McCracken 12, S. Young 7, Stahl 6, Whitesel 4, Gustafson 4, McHargue 3, C. Young 3, Hampton 3, Solomon 3
MFK;12;13;11;12;—;49
Whitman;25;27;16;16;—;84
3-pt field goals — MFK 2 (Janloswski 1, La 1), Whitman 12 (Shamseldin 4). Fouls — MFK 15, Whitman 19. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — MFK 15 (Trujillo 9), Whitman 51 (Stone 11). Turnovers — MFK 17, Whitman 12. Assists — MFK 9 (Guytin 3), Whitman 19 (Burdett 5).