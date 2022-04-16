FOREST GROVE, Ore. — The Whitman College women's tennis team closed the Northwest Conference regular season in style, dominating Willamette on the road, 9-0, in league action on Saturday, April 16.
The Blues won all three doubles matches which were complete outdoors before inclement weather forced singles play inside.
Angel Le and Arianna Castellanos won at first doubles over the Bearcat pair of Annika Groener and Richelle Suzuki, 8-2, with Ilina Jha and Irene Tsai winning their match on the No. 2 court.
Camilla Tarpey-Schwed and Zoe Zapf posted the most dominant doubles win, beating Ruby Blake and Ruby Thompson at third doubles, 8-0.
Mae Thorp kicked off singles play by topping Camille Gibney 6-0, 6-0 on the No. 3 court. Zapf provided the match-clincher with her second win of the day, topping Allison McIntyre 6-0, 6-2 at the six.
Grace Carter also won at love with her 6-0, 6-0 win on the No. 4 court.
Whitman now sets its sights on the next weekend's Northwest Conference Tournament hosted at Linfield. Opponent and time for Whitman's semifinal matchup on Saturday, April 23, is to be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.