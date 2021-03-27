Irene Tsai rallied from a set down to win at fifth singles and clinch a 5-4 win for the Whitman College women’s tennis team over Whitworth in Northwest Conference action on Saturday afternoon.
Tsai had fallen in singles for the shorthanded Blues with partner Grace Carter, but responded with her win in singles. Angel Le and Anastasiya Redkina both won in singles after teaming up for an 8-3 first doubles win over Aleah Kert and Kyndal Locati.
After the Bucs and Blues split their two doubles contests, Whitman went up three after wins on the No. 2 and No. 5 courts. Redkina dominated Hannah Plank 6-1, 6-0 at the two before Pak increased her team’s lead with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Meredith Bedford.
Carter fell at the four but Le responded to put the Blues within a point of victory. She topped Kert for the second time, this a 7-5, 6-2 win on the No. 1 singles court. Tsai then delivered her match-clinching win at the three.
Whitman returns to action next Saturday, April 3 with a visit to Lewis & Clark.