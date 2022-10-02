The Blues had some late second-half chances, but were unable to find the back of the net as the Whitman College women's soccer team fell, 1-0, to Puget Sound in Northwest Conference action on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 2, at the Whitman Athletic Complex.
On Saturday, the Blues led at halftime, but surrendered three second-half goals en route to a 4-2 loss to Pacific Lutheran on the same pitch.
On Sunday, the Loggers notched the game's lone goal midway through the first half.
With much of the early action in Whitman's defensive third, UPS finally broke through with a goal from Ava Cholakian. She ripped a shot from just outside the penalty box that deflected off a Whitman player and over Hannah Hagler's outstretched hand.
Just after UPS's goal, the Blues earned their first serious chances of the game.
Elizabeth Williams advanced the ball into UPS's half and served a cross to the far post just a tad too far in front of an onrushing Riley Glendinning.
Chaney Heinbaugh later earned a corner when her service from the right flank was deflected over the end line, but nothing came from the ensuing kick.
Whitman had a few chances early in the second half, but it was the Loggers who continued to dominate.
Emily Badgley made a handful of quality saves for the Blues in net to keep her team in the game.
Whitman's best chance at an equalizer came just a little over 10 minutes to play. Williams received an excellent service on the ground 30 yards out from goal. She touched the ball into space and had a clean strike on goal which was saved by UPS keeper Chaylea Tome.
Against PLU on Saturday, the shots on goal were very even, but the Lutes earned six more corner kicks with much of the possession in Whitman's end.
Blues goalie Hannah Hagler earned the start and played the first half for the Blues, and Badgley came on at halftime. Both had a one save.
Shaylin Cesar played a full 90 in net for PLU and recorded five saves.
The Bluesstruck first just over 10 minutes into the game. A tough outlet pass from Cesar (7-1-1, 4-1 NWC) led to Elizabeth Williams intercepting a pass in the Lute defensive half. She dribbled to the edge of the box and fired a shot on goal that was deflected and followed up by Lindsey Honart to put the Blues up 1-0.
PLU had the lions share of the possession the rest of the half and finally broke through with a goal to level the score just before halftime.
Riley Shaver received a ball outside the penalty box with loads of time. She collected it, took a touch and ripped a shot just over the outstretched hand of Hagler.
Whitman responded only minutes later when Loralei Starr pounced on a loose ball in front of the goal. Gracia Larsen struck a shot from inside the box that was deflected by a handful of players. Starr found the ball and knocked it into the left side netting.
PLU responded once again for an equalizer when Julia Causbie collected a ball played down the left flank and struck it with her left foot inside the far post.
Badgley gave an outstanding effort, but the shot had too much pace and beat her outstretched arm.
The Lutes took over the scoring in the final 20 minutes of the game. Olivia Boehm put PLU ahead with a goal in the 72nd minute and Lily Dose added some late insurance when she scored off a service in the 88th minute.
The Blues will look to return to their winning ways when they visit Whitworth for a midweek matchup on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.