After dropping just their second game of the season nine days ago at Pacific University, the Whitman College women, after salvaging the road trip with a win at George Fox last Saturday, moved on to add two more wins.
The Blues traveled up to Spokane on Tuesday to beat the Whitworth Pirates 84-79, and then here on Saturday, they walloped the Linfield Wildcats 82-63 at home.
The Blues raced out to a big early lead, holding the Pirates to just 25 in the first half, while the Blues scored that many in the first period.
Whitworth would mount a comeback in the second period, though, scoring 30 in the third period, forcing Whitman to hold off the Pirates in the final period, which they ultimately did.
The Blues practiced balanced offense on the night, with five players shooting the ball at least nine times, and no one shooting more than twelve times.
Senior guard Mady Burdett scored her thousandth point with the Blues in the Whitworth game, scoring 22 on the night, a team high, and was honored with a special presentation to kick off the ensuing home game against Linfield.
Once everyone was lined up for the tip-off, though, it was all about the post players.
Makana Stone scored a game-high 22, while Kaylie McCracken and Lily Gustafson rotated in to form a hydra for the Blues, grabbing 17 boards between the two and scoring another 22.
The Blues dominated on the glass and terrorized the Linfield offense into shooting just 37 percent on the night, and Burdett was able to take a back seat, finishing third on the team with 14 points, as the Whitman frontcourt overwhelmed the Wildcats, who had a lead for a rough total of 30 seconds during the game.
Whitman (15-2, 7-1 MWC, no. 12 NCAA D3) will hit the road for Tacoma on Friday, as they will play a back-to-back against Pacific Lutheran (8-9, 3-5 MWC) and the University of Puget Sound (8-9, 2-6 MWC), respectively.
Blues 84, Pirates 79
WHITMAN (84) — Burdett 22, McCracken 16, Shamseldin 12, Gustafson 12, Stone 9, Chambers 5, Whitesel 4, S. Young 2, McHargue 2.
WHITWORTH (79) — Abbott 26, Brandner 22, McDeid 12, Smith 7, Gray 4, Cope 4, Morales 2, Winder 2.
Linfield;20;11;13;19;—;63
Whitman;25;17;19;21;—;82
3-pt field goals — WHM 7 (Burdett 4); WHW 10 (Brandner 5). Fouls — WHM 20 (Stone 4); WHW 17 (Brandner 4). Rebounds — WHM 44 (Gustafson 10); WHW 40 (Abbott 9). Turnovers — WHM 14 (Shamseldin, Whitesel 3); WHW 12 (Abbott 4). Assists — WHM 10 (Burdett 3); WHW 11 (Brandner 5).