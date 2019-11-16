The Whitman College swimming teams concluded their Northwest Conference home opening weekend with the women's team dominating Willamette and Linfield 167-40 and 160-45, respectively, and the men beating Willamette 123-80, but coming up short against Linfield 126-78 on Friday and Saturday at Harvey Pool.
"Our focus was primarily mental — to be in every race mentally, and to find races wherever we could," said head coach Jenn Blomme. "We were really proud of how we did that. We still made a few technical errors in our swimming, but that just gives us some great priorities to bring into this week of training."
The Blues women's squad dominated both their opponents this weekend.
"We are thrilled with the powerful showing our women had," added Blomme. "They are swimming with a lot of confidence."
Friday began with Whitman taking the top spot in the 200 medley relay led by the team of Mara Selznick, Grace Kim, Zoe Hill, and Melia Matthews (1:53.37).
Selznick also won the 100 butterfly (1:01.54), while Matthews took the 100 freestyle (57.42).
Bella White championed the 400 IM before taking part in Whitman's clean sweep in the 200 freestyle relay along with Katie Kirk, Sarah Davidson, and Melia Matthews and two other teams.
Tanner Filion kicked things off for the men by winning the 200 freestyle (1:46.74). He would also take the 100 backstroke with a time of 53.07.
The men would close things down on Friday by taking the top spot in the 200 freestyle relay. Fisher Munro, Easton Powell, Jackson Masson, and Colin Aslett would clock a time of 1:30.19.
Saturday started with Whitman taking the top two spots in the 400 medley relay led by the team of Ella Hill, Grace Kim, Bella White, and Melia Matthews (4:13.94). The same quartet closed the meet with a near seven-second win in the 400 free relay (4:12.94).
Hill added to her excellent afternoon with a victory in the 200 IM (2:17.50) for her third win. Mara Selznick had a solid outing as well. She led a clean Whitman sweep in the 200 freestyle (2:02.43) then won the 200 backstroke with a time of 2:13.26.
Becca Hoffman placed second in the 400 free relay (4:17.45) with relay teammates Jessica Robinson, Leah Petrini and Jessica Luong after winning the 200 breastroke (2:33.61), also a clean sweep for Whitman.
The men's squad lost handily but did see several strong performances. "I'm so proud of the intensity our men brought to every race," praised Blomme. "Linfield moved ahead in scoring right away, and sometimes that can really shut a team down. But in our case, our swimmers never acted defeated, and just kept pushing for every race they could win."
Tanner Filion impressed in what has so far been a solid first season. He won both the 200 freestyle (1:44.81) and the 200 backstroke (1:54.25). Daniel Bloor won the 500 freestyle (4:55.48) and Aidan Laird took top honors in the 200 breaststroke (2:17.25).
The Blues have nearly three weeks off before retaking the pool for the Logger Invitational hosted by Puget Sound in Tacoma. The three-day event takes place from Dec. 6-8.